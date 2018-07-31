Laquan McDonald murder trial: Judge rules Van Dyke change of venue motion will be heard

EMBED </>More Videos

A decision will be made Tuesday on which judge will hear a change of venue motion filed by Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke's defense team. (WLS)

By and Leah Hope
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Presiding Judge of Cook County Criminal Court Division LeRoy Martin denied Tuesday a motion requesting a change of judge in the Jason Van Dyke murder trial.

As a result, current Judge Vincent Gaughan will hear a change of venue motion on Friday.

Attorneys for Van Dyke, a Chicago police officer who allegedly shot teenager Laquan McDonald in 2014, want the case tried outside of Cook County.

Jason Van Dyke's lawyers file motion to replace judge in Laquan McDonald murder trial

Earlier Tuesday, attorneys for the media, including ABC7, argued that 35 documents that were sealed should be made accessible after the Illinois Supreme Court ordered those documents to be made public in May.

However, Gaughan ruled that those documents will remain sealed as they include Grand Jury testimony and that the Illinois Supreme Court is not retroactive.

Van Dyke is charged with first-degree murder,

Dashcam video showed Van Dyke shooting McDonald 16 times as he walked down the street with a knife. The 2015 release of that video sparked massive protests, cost the former Chicago Police Superintendent Garry McCarthy his job and prompted federal and local investigations.
Van Dyke has pleaded not guilty, saying he pulled the trigger in self-defense.

The trial has been set for Sept. 5.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
laquan mcdonaldjason van dykemurdertrialChicagoLittle Village
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Van Dyke lawyers file motion to replace judge in Laquan McDonald murder trial
Trial date set for Jason Van Dyke in Laquan McDonald police shooting
Illinois Supreme Court orders documents in Van Dyke case be made public
Top Stories
Surveillance images released of suspect in sex assault at Wrigley during Foo Fighters concert
Woman, 21, fatally shot in Gresham as she ran from 4 males
Police kill homeowner after he killed intruder in his home
Demi Lovato experiencing 'complications' from apparent overdose
North Carolina police department shut down after its chief is arrested
Police warn of 3 violent robberies on same SE Side block in July
City announces new library modernization initiative
Child among 4 dead in apparent murder-suicide in NYC
Show More
Shark stolen from Texas aquarium by thieves with baby stroller
Felon, armed with knife, locks himself inside sheriff's SUV
Pedestrian struck in Woodlawn hit-and-run
Free guacamole from Chipotle on National Avocado Day
More News