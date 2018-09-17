JASON VAN DYKE

Judge set to rule on change of venue motion in Jason Van Dyke trial

Opening statements are likely to begin Monday in the murder trial of Chicago Police officer Jason Van Dyke.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Opening statements are likely to begin Monday in the murder trial of Chicago Police officer Jason Van Dyke. But first, the judge has said he will announce whether there will be a change of venue.

One of the first orders of business will be the change of venue. Van Dyke's attorneys want the trial moved out of Cook County.

The judge will make a final ruling Monday, but ABC7 Legal Analyst Bob Milan believes the motion will be denied.

"The arguments regarding change of venue are moot, it's over" Milan said. "We've shown that we could pick a fair jury in Cook County and we've done it, so he's not going to allow change of venue."

Key players in the trial of Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke

Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke has opted for a jury trial. The jury is made up of eight women and four men.

He's charged with first degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and official misconduct for the 2014 shooting of Laquan McDonald.

Laquan McDonald Shooting, Jason Van Dyke Case Timeline

Dash cam video showing the officer shooting 16 times just seconds after he got out of his patrol car. The African-American teenager was stealing car radios and was holding a small knife in the Archer Heights neighborhood.

In the video, McDonald appeared to be walking away when the shots were fired.

Van Dyke told the Chicago Tribune he is not a murderer.

"I never would have fired my gun if I didn't think my life was in jeopardy or another citizen's life was," he said. "It's something you have to live with forever."

Peaceful protesters are expected to gather outside of the courthouse. Many will be watching this case very closely.

Members of the public who want to observe in court are required register for a seat in advance in person. A limited number of seats will be given out on a first come, first serve basis.

You can watch the opening statements along with the rest of the trial through a live stream on abc7chicago.com and the ABC7 news app.
