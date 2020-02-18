Deerfield hit-and-run suspect makes short court appearance; judge sets bond conditions

Stacy Shapiro, 46, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident that caused injury. On Feb. 7, a car hit Chase Thompson, who has autism and is nonverbal, near his home in Deerfield. Police said Shapiro turned herself in to the Deerfield Police Department after charges were approved and a warrant issued for her arrest in connection with the incident.
She posted 10% of her $250,000 bond. A judge said Tuesday she was not permitted access to drugs, alcohol or the victim.
More than a week after the crash, Thompson remains hospitalized at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago. His father, Thad Thompson, said Chase was able to sleep a bit Monday night and is showing signs of improvement.
Chase's father said his prognosis is good, but he has "a long road to recovery."
"We cannot thank you all enough for your help in catching the driver, as well as for all the amazing support we have received," Thad said.
Chase suffered broken bones, injuries to his lungs and facial trauma, his family said.
Shapiro, of Northbrook, refused to speak with media after her Waukegan court appearance Tuesday morning.
Shapiro is next due in court in April, pending a possible grand jury indictment.