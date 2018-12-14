Judge sets date for sentencing hearing for Jason Van Dyke

CHICAGO (WLS) --A sentencing hearing for former Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke was set for Jan. 18.
Van Dyke appeared in Cook County court on Friday for the second time since being convicted in the death of Laquan McDonald.
In court, the judge dismissed a motion for acquittal and a new trial for Van Dyke and also lifted a decorum order, which will allow the Chicago Police Board to move ahead with
disciplinary action against Van Dyke. The judge is hearing additional motions for a new trial Friday afternoon.
While Van Dyke is no longer a Chicago police officer because of his felony conviction, his lawyers were trying to stop the Chicago Police Department board from taking any more disciplinary action. Technically he is still an unpaid CPD employee.
Jason Van Dyke looked visibly changed, wearing a beard now after more than a month locked up. His wife Tiffany entering the court house surrounded by police.
This is the second time Van Dyke will be back in court since a jury found him guilty of 2nd degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated battery in the shooting death of Laquan McDonald. It was the first time in nearly 50 years that a Chicago Police officer was convicted of a shooting while on duty.
That second degree murder conviction carries a sentence of probation to 20 years in prison while the aggravated battery counts each carry between six and 30 years.
Earlier in the month, Van Dyke was transferred from Cook County to the Rock Island County Jail for security purposes.