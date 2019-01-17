Judge to announce ruling in trial of 3 Chicago police officers accused of Laquan McDonald shooting cover-up

EMBED </>More Videos

The three Chicago police officers accused of trying to cover up the deadly shooting of Laquan McDonald will learn their fate Thursday.

Alexis McAdams
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The three Chicago police officers accused of trying to cover up the deadly shooting of Laquan McDonald will learn their fate Thursday.

Retired Chicago Police Officers David March and Joseph Walsh as well as Thomas Gaffney, who is currently suspended without pay, are on trial for conspiracy, obstruction of justice, and official misconduct charges. All are accused of filing false police reports after Laquan McDonald was shot 16 times by then Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke.

Officials said the officers' statements did not match up with the dashcam recording of the shooting.

RELATED: Jason Van Dyke Verdict: Chicago officer found guilty in Laquan McDonald shooting trial

Each man is represented by their own attorney. Through this bench trial, their legal teams claimed each officer filled out the report based off of what was told to them at the scene. The officers on trial said they were just doing their job.

If the men are convicted, a sentencing date will be set. The hearing will be streamed live on ABC7Chicago.com at 1 p.m.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
laquan mcdonaldjason van dykechicago police departmentpolice-involved shootingtrialChicagoLittle VillageArcher Heights
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Hearing for 3 CPD officers accused of cover-up in Laquan McDonald shooting moved to Jan. 15
Closing arguments in trial of 3 Chicago police officers accused of cover-up in Laquan McDonald shooting
Judge denies motion to throw out case against 3 CPD cops accused in police shooting cover-up
McDonald murder witness testifies in case of cops accused of cover-up
CPD officer testifies against 3 cops accused of cover-up in Laquan McDonald shooting
Trial begins for CPD officers accused of cover-up in Laquan McDonald shooting
Top Stories
Police to provide update on fatal shooting of HS student in Griffith, Ind.
City inspectors find violations at R. Kelly's West Loop studio
A look inside R. Kelly's West Loop studio; city inspectors find violations
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy with light snow Thursday
Chicago Weather: Weekend snowstorm could dump 3-6 inches, possibly more
Metra investigating signal, gate problems in Mokena after near-miss caught on video
First look: O'Hare expansion proposals; full designs unveiled Thursday
Clemson Tigers invited to Chicago for fine dining celebration
Show More
New rules aim to improve lead poisoning testing in Illinois
Governor JB Pritzker to sign gun dealer licensing bill Thursday
Jake Patterson's dad has letter for Jayme Closs family
Jurors in Van Dyke trial speak ahead of cop's sentencing on Friday
More News