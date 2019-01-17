The three Chicago police officers accused of trying to cover up the deadly shooting of Laquan McDonald will learn their fate Thursday.Retired Chicago Police Officers David March and Joseph Walsh as well as Thomas Gaffney, who is currently suspended without pay, are on trial for conspiracy, obstruction of justice, and official misconduct charges. All are accused of filing false police reports after Laquan McDonald was shot 16 times by then Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke.Officials said the officers' statements did not match up with the dashcam recording of the shooting.Each man is represented by their own attorney. Through this bench trial, their legal teams claimed each officer filled out the report based off of what was told to them at the scene. The officers on trial said they were just doing their job.If the men are convicted, a sentencing date will be set. The hearing will be streamed live on ABC7Chicago.com at 1 p.m.