A decision will be made Tuesday on which judge will hear a change of venue motion filed by Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke's defense team.They want a new judge to rule on their request and want the Laquan McDonald murder case tried out of Cook County.Van Dyke is charged with first-degree murder in the 2014 shooting of the black teen.Dashcam video showed Van Dyke shooting McDonald 16 times as he walked down the street with a knife. The 2015 release of that video sparked massive protests, cost the former Chicago Police Superintendent Garry McCarthy his job and prompted federal and local investigations.Van Dyke has pleaded not guilty, saying he pulled the trigger in self-defense.The hearing request for the change of venue is set for Friday.The trial has been set for Sept. 5.