Judge who dropped gun in courthouse appears in court

Cook County judge Joseph Claps appeared in court Tuesday on a misdemeanor charge stemming from an incident that was caught on camera earlier this month. (WLS)

Cook County judge Joseph Claps appeared in court Tuesday on a misdemeanor charge stemming from an incident that was caught on camera earlier this month.

Claps, a judge at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Chicago, was charged after he was seen on surveillance video from July 3 picking up a weapon that he had allegedly dropped while walking through the courthouse, which is a weapons-free area.

Claps' attorney Thomas Breen said his client has a valid Firearm Owner ID Card and a Conceal Carry License.

"We are quite optimistic, at the end of the day when all the facts come out, there will be an acquittal or a discharge in this case," Breen said. "He's always been on the side of law enforcement and it's tough to be accused of - even though it's not a terribly serious misdemeanor - it's tough to be accused at this point in time in his life."

Claps left court without commenting. A Will County judge was brought in to oversee the case but a prosecutor has not been named. A prosecutor outside of Cook County who would not have a connection to Judge Claps is expected to be appointed Claps' next court day, August 9.
