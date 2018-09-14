Judge will rule on change of venue motion Monday in Van Dyke trial

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=4241412" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke is expected to say whether he wants be tried by a jury or a judge in court on Friday

Attorneys for Jason Van Dyke announced Friday that he wants a jury trial pending a change of venue.Judge Vincent Gaughan will rule on the change of venue motion Monday after all jurors have been sworn in.In court Friday, Van Dyke asked that jurors be excused due to possible influence of protest. Judge Gaughan denied the request.Van Dyke is charged with murder for the 2014 killing of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald. Dash cam video released by court order back in 2015 shows the officer firing 16 shots at the black teen, who appeared to be walking away while carrying a knife.Twelve jurors and five alternates have now been seated. Most of the jury is white and one juror is an African American woman. Two alternate jurors are also African American.Opening statements could start on Monday.WATCH the opening statements along with the rest of the trial through a live stream on abc7chicago.com and the ABC7 news app.