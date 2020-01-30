Juice WRLD unreleased music will get posthumous release, family says

The rapper, who died in December at age 21 from oxycodone and codeine toxicity, has a strong legion of fans, and they are the ones his family and team recently thanked for their support.
RELATED: Chicago-born rapper Juice WRLD dies at age 21 after suffering medical emergency at Midway airport
A statement was posted on the rapper's official Instagram account.
"You guys meant the entire world to Juice and by listening to his music, watching his videos and sharing your stories about him, you are keeping his memory alive forever," the statement reads. "We plan to honor Juice's talents, his spirit, and the love he felt for his fans by sharing unreleased music and other projects that he was passionately in the process of developing."
RELATED: Juice WRLD death: Autopsy for Chicago-born rapper's Midway death inconclusive; 2 guards arrested on gun charges
The late rapper is also still getting love on the music charts with new music.
He's featured on Eminem's new single, "Godzilla," which just hit the Hot 100 Billboard chart at No. 3.
The song appears on Eminem's new album, "Music to Be Murdered By," which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.
RELATED: Juice WRLD death: Funeral held for Chicago-born rapper, fans hold memorial at the Bean
Copyright 2020 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved.