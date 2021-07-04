July 4th weekend marks 1st major holiday since fully reopening Chicago

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10858025" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A busy and fun weekend is ahead for July 4 in the Chicago area, as many people start to celebrate their independence from COVID-19.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Navy Pier was bustling with locals and tourists sporting their best red, white and blue as the Fourth of July festivities continue into the weekend.Keeping in mind what celebrations looked like last year, people at the Chicago attraction are thankful for the fact that this year the holiday can be closely enjoyed with others."It's good to get out and be in the greenery and see all the people and the kids are playing running around the water. It's really nice," said Gina Ruiz.The fun was also extending throughout the city and suburbs.On the northwest side in Chicago's Independence Park, families took part in festive games; the South Side's 31st Street Beach was a sea of beachgoers soaking in the holiday sun; and in the suburbs, the Westchester Fourth of July Parade had people from the village dancing in the streets."We have been deprived of like a year or two of fun and socialization, so it's kind of like we deserve it," said Dace Lukasa-Tangri.People said this year's celebrations and being able to enjoy it with others show just how far we've come in this pandemic.