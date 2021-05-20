DuSable Museum to reopen on Juneteenth

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=11035317" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Juneteenth is the oldest known celebration commemorating the ending of slavery in the United States.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The DuSable Museum will open its doors on Saturday June 19, a day known as Juneteenth.The museum has been closed since March of 2020. Capacity will be limited and there will be social distancing."We're thrilled that we can finally reopen our doors and welcome our community back to the DuSable Museum of African American History." said Perri L. Irmer, President and CEO. "I am proud of our hard-working team that has made sure the Museum is safe and enjoyable for all, and we have a number of impactful exhibitions and programs for visitors to experience including 'The March,' our amazing new Virtual Reality experience that debuted in February 2020 but was shut down due to COVID-19. We will also be offering free admission to all through the month of June 2021, to show our deepest gratitude to the Chicago community."Museum hours will be 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Wednesdays through Sundays and the museum will be free from June 19 through the rest of the month.