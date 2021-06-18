juneteenth

All Red Everything: Juneteenth Food Traditions

Juneteenth food traditions

LOS ANGELES -- Being from Houston, Texas, Elita Adjei learned to celebrate Juneteenth the way her grandparents and their parents before them had--with food and family. Join us as we dive into some of her favorite childhood recipes, why red food is a Juneteenth tradition, and different ways each and every one of us can respect and honor this important holiday.

Watch the full Our America: Black Freedom special here.

In honor of Juneteenth, we're telling stories of what Black freedom means today, from a 94-year-old's quest for a national holiday to the fight for reparations to cultural celebrations. Watch "Our America: Black Freedom."

