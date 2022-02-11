child abuse

Attorney for FL mom who allegedly locked son in 8x8-foot room says he had violent past

JUPITER, Fla. (WLS) -- The attorney for a Florida mother charged with child abuse for locking a child in a room in a garage in their Jupiter home filed new documents Thursday, claiming the boy has a propensity for violence and is disturbed.

The police report states there was an 8-foot by 8-foot room with a light switch on the outside, where the boy spent up to 18 hours a day.

WPBF reports Lawyer Nellie King said the reason she is writing this letter to police is "to advise of the longstanding dangerous and disturbing propensities the teenager has exhibited in multiple schools, neighborhoods, and homes toward other children and adults over the course of a number of years."

It goes on to say the teen "tortured animals" "searched disturbing ways for girls to die" and "brings knives and weapons to school, draws pictures of guns, roams the house terrorizing others at night and fanaticizes about killing people."

King wrote that as the teen got older, his "schemes got progressively more disturbing and violent." She also said the teen has been sanctioned by school administrators for punching, cursing , stealing and destroying school property.

King said his mother went through "efforts to get him help," but didn't elaborate on what that help entailed.

These allegations were made days after the teen's adoptive parents were arrested accused of locking him in a small room in the garage for hours at a time, making him use a bucket to go to the bathroom, and not letting him eat with the rest of his family.
