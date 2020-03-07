Jurassic Quest takes guests on a journey at Navy Pier

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Families in the Chicago area can experience prehistoric times when Jurassic Quest takes over Navy Pier.
The event takes guests on a journey through the Cretaceous period, the Jurassic Period and the Triassic period, with interactive experiences of what it was like to be among dinosaurs of all kinds.
RELATED: Stars of the traveling dinosaur show 'Jurassic Quest' made a visit to Lurie Children's Hospital
Safari Sarah and Tyson, the Baby T-Rex, gave ABC 7 Chicago viewers a look at what to expect at the Jurassic Quest event from Friday through Sunday. Tickets start at $22 for seniors; $24 for kids and adults; and $38 for a kids VIP bracelet, which includes unlimited activities and rides.
