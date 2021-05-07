bounce house

Jury awards Indiana girl $96K for YMCA bounce house injuries

VALPARAISO, Ind. -- A jury has awarded nearly $96,000 in damages to a northwest Indiana girl who was injured in 2018 while playing in a bounce house at a local YMCA.

After a four-day trial in the civil case against Valparaiso Family YMCA, the Porter County jury awarded the girl $95,833 Thursday in compensatory damages.

RELATED: Toddler dies after strong wind sends bounce pad flying at pumpkin patch

The Valparaiso girl was 2 years old when she was injured in August 2018 while playing in an inflatable bounce house at the YMCA in the city about 15 miles southeast of Gary, The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported.

A lawsuit filed on her behalf alleged she suffered permanent and severe injuries that resulted in medical expenses, and alleged negligence and wanton conduct by the YMCA.

In their verdict, the jurors found ordinary negligence by the YMCA and decided that its actions did not amount to gross negligence, said Jennifer Diane Norris, an attorney for the YMCA.

RELATED: Bounce house flies 240 feet, injures 5 students

Norris said Friday the YMCA admitted being responsible for the injuries the girl had suffered, so the case turned on the question of "the nature and extent of those damages as a result of her injuries."

She said the YMCA "believes the jury's decision was fair" and wishes the girl "the best in the future."

RELATED: World's largest bounce house

Attorney Kenneth J. Allen, whose office filed the lawsuit, said Friday he and the girl's family believe the "jury's verdict will result in changes being made, and for that both the family and I are gratified."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
valparaisoindianabounce houseaccident
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
BOUNCE HOUSE
World's largest bounce house
Bounce house flies 240 feet, injures 5
Toddler dies after strong wind sends bounce pad flying
World's largest bouncy castle visits Joliet
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Riley Fox story: '20/20' unveils new details in Wilmington girl's death
3,321 COVID cases, 36 deaths reported
3 killed after blast near Starved Rock State Park in LaSalle County
Norwegian Cruise Line threatens to skip Florida's ports
Bolingbrook teen dies from COVID 2 days after diagnosis
COVID-positive man regrets vaccine hesitancy
CPD sergeant allegedly took bribe from diver who found Rizzo's wedding ring in Belmont Harbor
Show More
Parents, attorney respond to guilty verdict in Rome officer killing
Body pulled from Lake Michigan near Navy Pier: CPD
Reparations Evanston: Payments set to begin, but not all on board
EV manufacturer Lion Electric to build first-ever US plant in Joliet
Video shows Army trainee hijacking SC school bus with kids on board
More TOP STORIES News