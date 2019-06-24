Brendt Christensen Trial: Case in jury's hands after closing arguments Monday in Yingying Zhang murder trial

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5356223" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Accused killer Brendt Christensen's ex-girlfriend provided remarkable, and at time graphic, testimony to the jury on Thursday in his trial for the murder of University of Illinois

Deliberation has begun among the jury following closing arguments Monday morning in the murder trial of Brent Christensen."He kidnapped her, he murdered her, and covered up his crime," Assistant U.S. State's Attorney Eugene Miller echoed a line from his opening statement. "He didn't know her by name but her name wasn't important to him."The defense expected next with its closing argument. After that the case will be in the hands of the jury, who heard eight days of testimony from more than 30 witnesses.Christensen is accused of killing Chinese scholar Yingying Zhang at the University of Illinois in 2017. If convicted, Christensen could face the death penalty.Christensen, a former physics grad student at U of I, is accused of picking up Yingying Zhang at a campus bus stop. Prosecutors said he raped and tortured her in his apartment before secretly disposing of her body.His defense has acknowledged he committed the murder, but has disputed evidence that he tortured her and premeditated the crime. An important factor because those could determine whether Christensen is sentenced to death as a federal capital case.On Friday, Brent Christensen's former wife testified. She explained how the former PHD student suffered from substance abuse and depression leading up to the murder of Zhang.She also told the court that she found a large blood stain on Christensen's mattress, but when she asked what it was from he blamed it on a nosebleed. Investigators later found Zhang's DNA on that mattress.Brendt Christiansen's defense admitted that he killed Zhang, but the 27-year-old Chinese scholar's body has never been found.Brendt Christensen Trial: Ex-wife testifies about day U of I student Yingying Zhang disappeared