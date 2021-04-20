George Floyd

Derek Chauvin verdict: Jury done deliberating in trial over George Floyd's death | WATCH LIVE

The Derek Chauvin verdict, reached after about 10 hours of deliberations over two days, was to be read between 3:30 and 4 p.m. CT, the court said.
By Amy Forliti, Stephen Groves & Tammy Webber, Associated Press
EMBED <>More Videos

Jury reaches verdict in Derek Chauvin trial: LIVE

MINNEAPOLIS -- The jury reached a verdict Tuesday at the murder trial of former Officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd, the Black man who was pinned to the pavement with a knee on his neck in a case that set off a furious reexamination of racism and policing in the U.S.

The verdict, arrived at after about 10 hours of deliberations over two days, was to be read late in the afternoon in a city on edge against the possibility of more unrest like that that erupted last spring.

VIDEO: Judge explains charges against Chauvin
EMBED More News Videos

Judge Peter Cahill explains the charges against ex-officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd.



The courthouse was ringed with concrete barriers and razor wire, and thousands of National Guard troops and law enforcement officers were brought in ahead of the verdict. Some businesses boarded up with plywood.

Floyd died last May after Chauvin, a 45-year-old now-fired white officer, pinned his knee on or close to the 46-year-old Black man's neck for about 9 1/2 minutes as Floyd gasped that he couldn't breathe and onlookers yelled at Chauvin to get off.

The jury, made up of six white people and six Black or multiracial people, weighed charges of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, with convictions on some, none or all of the charges possible. The most serious charge carries up to 40 years in prison.

VIDEO: Closing, opening arguments in Chauvin trial
EMBED More News Videos

Opening statements in former officer's trial in George Floyd's death: WATCH (1 of 7)

Officer Derek Chauvin "had to know" he was squeezing the life out of George Floyd as the Black man cried out over and over that he couldn't breathe and finally fell silent, a prosecutor told jurors Monday as closing arguments began at Chauvin's murder trial.



The city has been on edge in recent days - not just over the Chauvin case but over the deadly police shooting of a 20-year-old Black man, Daunte Wright, in the nearby Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center on April 11.

Earlier in the day Tuesday, President Joe Biden weighed in by saying he believes the case is "overwhelming."

He said that he had spoken to Floyd's family on Monday and "can only imagine the pressure and anxiety they're feeling."

SEE ALSO | Minneapolis, other US cities increase security ahead of Derek Chauvin trial verdict
EMBED More News Videos

Prosecutors will argue that the officer recklessly squeezed the life from Floyd by kneeling on his neck for more than 9 minutes. While the defense will say Floyd put himself at risk by swallowing drugs and resisting arrest.



"They're a good family and they're calling for peace and tranquility no matter what that verdict is," Biden said. "I'm praying the verdict is the right verdict. I think it's overwhelming, in my view. I wouldn't say that unless the jury was sequestered now."

The president has repeatedly denounced Floyd's death but previously stopped short of commenting on the trial itself.

Other politicians and ordinary citizens also offered their opinion as the jury was deliberating.

EMBED More News Videos

Derek Chauvin trial day 9 recap: A medical expert says George Floyd died from a lack of oxygen that damaged his brain and caused his heart to stop.



"It shouldn't be really even questioned whether there will be an acquittal or a verdict that doesn't meet the scale of the crime that was committed," Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Democrat, said in Brooklyn Center. The congresswoman said the Chauvin case looks open-and-shut.

Guilty verdicts could mark a turning point in the fight for racial equality, she said.

"We are holding on to one another for support. Hopefully this verdict will come soon and the community will start the process of healing," Omar said.

___

Webber reported from Fenton, Michigan. Associated Press video journalist Angie Wang in Atlanta and Associated Press writers Doug Glass, in Minneapolis, Mohamed Ibrahim in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, and Todd Richmond in Madison, Wisconsin, contributed.

EMBED More News Videos

Derek Chauvin trial day 8: A use-of-force expert says Derek Chauvin never took his knee off George Floyd's neck, and the defense tried to show that Floyd yelled "I ate too many drugs" as officers pinned him to the ground.



WATCH | Derek Chauvin invokes 5th amendment, declining option to testify
EMBED More News Videos

Derek Chauvin informs the judge that he would not testify at the murder trial in George Floyd's death.



EMBED More News Videos

Reena Roy reports on the latest developments in the Derek Chauvin trial.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
minnesotatrialcourt casederek chauvingeorge floydinstagram storiesu.s. & worldrace in america
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Derek Chauvin won't testify at murder trial in George Floyd's death
What to expect in closings for Derek Chauvin's trial in George Floyd's death
Minneapolis, other US cities increase security ahead of Chauvin trial verdict
Vandals target old house of witness who testified in Derek Chauvin's defense
GEORGE FLOYD
George Floyd's family reacts to verdict in Derek Chauvin trial
Pritzker brings National Guard to Chicago ahead of Derek Chauvin verdict
What we know about the jury in Derek Chauvin trial
What do the charges against Derek Chauvin mean?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pritzker brings National Guard to Chicago ahead of Derek Chauvin verdict
Man with Adam Toledo at time of fatal CPD shooting posts bond
Biden Afghanistan withdrawal draws concerns over abducted Lombard man
IL reports 2,587 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths
Climate change threatening Illinois' wildlife
Latino groups want DOJ probe of Adam Toledo shooting
Should states set pot policy by its potency? Some say yes
Show More
Chicago's COVID travel quarantine order updated with WI in yellow tier
Victims ID'd, man arrested in Kenosha bar shooting that killed 3, injured 3 others: sheriff
Cars stolen from LaPorte dealership seen driving at over 150 mph: ISP
CTA announces reconstruction of 4 North Side Red Line stations
Chicago Weather: Snow showers mix with rain Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News