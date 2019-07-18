Jury resumes deliberations in sentencing of U of I killer Brendt Christensen

PEORIA, Ill. (WLS) -- Jurors resumed deliberations Thursday morning to decide whether the man convicted of killing University of Illinois student Yingying Zhang will get the death penalty.
The jury started deliberations Wednesday afternoon after Brendt Christensen's defense team asked jurors for mercy. he defense attorney told jurors Christensen is "a whole person, he's not just the worst thing he's ever done."
It only takes one juror to say no to the death penalty and for Christensen to get life in prison without parole.
The jury is the same one that convicted Christensen last month of kidnapping and murdering Zhang.
Christensen, a former physics grad student at U of I, is accused of picking up Zhang at a campus bus stop. Prosecutors said he raped and tortured her in his apartment before secretly disposing of her body.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
Jury begins deliberations on whether U of I killer Brendt Christensen should receive death penalty
U of I killer Brendt Christensen was once a promising PhD student, colleagues testify
Brendt Christensen trial: Killer's father speaks during sentencing phase, prosecutors ask for death penalty
Jurors to begin considering death penalty in Chinese scholar killing
Guilt and looming death penalty, key question remains: Where is Yingying?
U of I killer Brendt Christensen would join exclusive federal death penalty fraternity
Brendt Christensen found guilty on all counts in Yingying Zhang murder trial
Brendt Christensen Trial: Ex-wife testifies about day U of I student disappeared
Ex-girlfriend of Brendt Christensen testifies at murder trial of Chinese scholar
Brendt Christensen U of I case turns on the footprint of a killer
Video from 2nd FBI interview played at Brendt Christensen trial
FBI agent testifies in University of Illinois murder trial
Defense admits Brendt Christensen killed Yingying Zhang at U of I
U of I murder trial about to open under witness cloud
Chinese student enrollment at U of I takes hit
Jury selection begins in case of dead Chinese scholar at U of I
Death penalty trial looms for accused killer of Chinese scholar at U of I
Feds reveal gory scene in apartment of accused Chinese scholar killer
Unusual new legal twist in U of I Chinese scholar murder
Sneaky Search? Accused Champaign killer claims feds secretly tossed jail cell
Accused killer at U of I tries to draw Trump, Chinese president into case
Feds plant two secret informants in U of I murder case
Family of missing U of I scholar returning to China
A Mystery at U of I
Family of Chinese U of I scholar pleads for help finding her body
Missing Chinese scholar's family asks for tips, reward $50K
Man charged with kidnapping U of I scholar denied bond
Man charged with kidnapping U of I scholar appears in court
Man charged in kidnapping of U of I scholar was surveilled before arrest
Champaign man arrested, charged with kidnapping missing U of I scholar
FBI locates car related to missing Chinese scholar case
Search continues for missing U of I scholar from China
Family of Chinese U of I scholar pleads for help finding her body
Visiting scholar missing from University of Illinois
Jury resumes deliberations in sentencing of U of I killer Brendt Christensen
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News