Jury selection begins Thursday in trial of man accused of killing Chicago police Cmdr. Paul Bauer

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Jury selection begins Thursday in the murder trial of the man accused of killing Chicago Police Commander Paul Bauer.Shomari Legghette is charged with first-degree murder of a police officer.Commander Bauer was killed on February 13, 2018 after police said he confronted Legghette, a four-time convicted felon, at the Thompson Center. Police said after Bauer chased him into a stairwell, Legghette opened fire during a struggle.Legghette's lawyers are considering arguing self-defense.