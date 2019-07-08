Jury to consider death penalty for Brendt Christensen in U of I murder of Chinese scholar Yingying Zhang

PEORIA, Ill. -- The same federal jury that last month convicted a former University of Illinois doctoral student of kidnapping and torturing a scholar visiting from China will now be asked to decide if the man should be executed.
Prosecutors will argue Monday that Brendt Christensen should be put to death and attorneys for the 2017 kidnapping and death of Yingying Zhang. Defense attorneys will ask that Christensen be sentenced to life without parole.
The proceedings will unfold as kind of a mini-trial that will include opening statements, exhibits, testimony and closing arguments.
The 30-year-old Christensen might testify. And in an effort to save his life, he could possibly reveal what he did with Zhang's body, which has never been found.
PREVIOUS BRENDT CHRISTENSEN, YINGYING ZHANG COVERAGE
Guilt and looming death penalty, key question remains: Where is Yingying?
U of I killer Brendt Christensen would join exclusive federal death penalty fraternity
Brendt Christensen found guilty on all counts in Yingying Zhang murder trial
Brendt Christensen Trial: Ex-wife testifies about day U of I student Yingying Zhang disappeared
Brendt Christensen's ex-girlfriend testifies about wire recording from Yingying Zhang vigil
Brendt Christensen U of I case turns on the footprint of a killer
Brendt Christensen Trial: Video of FBI interrogation played on day 2 of Yingying Zhang murder trial
RELATED: FBI agent testifies in University of Illinois murder trial
RELATED: Defense admits Brendt Christensen killed Yingying Zhang at U of I
RELATED: U of I murder trial about to open under witness cloud
RELATED: Chinese student enrollment at U of I takes hit
RELATED: Jury selection begins in case of dead Chinese scholar at U of I
RELATED: Death penalty trial looms for accused killer of Chinese scholar at U of I
RELATED: Feds reveal gory scene in apartment of accused Chinese scholar killer
RELATED: Unusual new legal twist in U of I Chinese scholar murder
RELATED: Sneaky Search? Accused Champaign killer claims feds secretly tossed jail cell
RELATED: Accused killer at U of I tries to draw Trump, Chinese president into case
RELATED: Feds plant two secret informants in U of I murder case
RELATED: Family of missing U of I scholar returning to China
RELATED: A Mystery at U of I
RELATED: Family of Chinese U of I scholar pleads for help finding her body
RELATED: Missing Chinese scholar's family asks for tips, reward $50K
RELATED: Man charged with kidnapping U of I scholar denied bond
RELATED: Man charged with kidnapping U of I scholar appears in court
RELATED: Man charged in kidnapping of U of I scholar was surveilled before arrest
RELATED: Champaign man arrested, charged with kidnapping missing U of I scholar
RELATED: FBI locates car related to missing Chinese scholar case
RELATED: Search continues for missing U of I scholar from China
RELATED: Family of Chinese U of I scholar pleads for help finding her body
RELATED: Visiting scholar missing from University of Illinois
Jury to consider death penalty for Brendt Christensen in U of I murder of Chinese scholar Yingying Zhang
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News