Jussie Smollett update: Wednesday marks 1 year since 'Empire' actor claimed he was attacked in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Jussie Smollett claimed he was beaten in a racist and homophobic attack in Chicago's Streeterville neighborhood one year ago Wednesday.The case exploded when Chicago police charged the "Empire" actor, saying Smollett .staged the whole thingHe was initially charged with 16 counts of disorderly conduct for filing a false police report, but the charges were dropped by the Cook County State's Attorney's Office in return for community service and forfeiture of his $10,000 bond payment.A special prosecutor is looking into why the Cook County state's attorney made that decision.The City of Chicago has also sued the former "Empire" actor to pay back $130,000 spent investigating his claims.Smollett still claims he is innocent and has files his own lawsuit against the city, alleging the city and Chicago police ignored key evidence that proved his claim of an attack, and accusing then-CPD Superintendent Eddie Johnson of maliciously going after him without probable cause