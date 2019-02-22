CHICAGO --Empire actor Jussie Smollett is out on bond after he was charged with disorderly conduct for allegedly staging a hate crime against himself.
Jussie Smollett is maintaining his innocence, reportedly telling cast mates that he would never do something like this, according to the website TMZ.
Right after Smollett posted bond Thursday, he reported to work, driving directly to a studio on the Southwest Side where the TV show "Empire" films.
Inside, late to the set, TMZ said an emotional Smollett showed up red-eyed and apologetic, but also defiant, reportedly telling the cast "I swear to God I did not do this"
However police and prosecutors claim the now accused felon staged his own hate crime last month, allegedly paying two brothers to yell homophobic and racial slurs and rough him up in the Streeterville neighborhood near his apartment.
An outraged Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said Smollet was unhappy with his Empire salary.
"Empire actor Jussie Smollett took advantage of the pain and anger to promote his career," Johnson said. "I am left hanging my head and asking why? Why would anyone, especially an African-American man, use the symbolism of a noose to make false accusations. How could someone look at the hatred and suffering associated with that symbol and see an opportunity to manipulate that symbol to further his own public profile. How can an individual who has been embraced by the city of Chicago turn around and slap everyone in this city in the face by making these false claims."
The actor's legal team fired back, saying in a statement, "Today we witnessed an organized law enforcement spectacle that has no place in the American legal system. The presumption of innocence, a bedrock in the search for justice, was trampled upon at the expense of Mr. Smollett and notably, on the eve of a Mayoral election. Mr. Smollett is a young man of impeccable character and integrity who fiercely and solemnly maintains his innocence and feels betrayed by a system that apparently wants to skip due process and proceed directly to sentencing."
Smollett is due back in court March 14, when he will enter his plea. If Smollett is eventually convicted of the charge, he could face up to three years in prison. He could also face substantial fines.
Smollett claimed he was the victim of a vicious hate crime in the Streeterville neighborhood on Jan. 29. He said two men physically attacked him while yelling racist and homophobic slurs, threw a chemical liquid on him and looped a rope around his neck.
Two days after the alleged attack, Chicago police released surveillance images of two people they said they considered persons of interest in the attack.
But the investigation turned on Smollett. He's now accused of allegedly orchestrating the attack with the Osundairo brothers, who he knew. One brother was an extra on "Empire" and the other was Smollett's personal trainer.
20th Century Fox and Fox Entertainment released a statement Thursday morning, saying, "We understand the seriousness of this matter and we respect the legal process. We are evaluating the situation and we are considering our options."
TNT told ABC News they are pulling an episode of "Drop the Mic" Smollett was a part of.
"We are pulling the episode in the interest of not being exploitative of an incredibly sensitive situation. We are holding on airing his episode for now and we are replacing it with the Raven Simon vs Ron Funches and Joey McIntyre vs Joey Fatone episode," the network said in a statement to ABC News.