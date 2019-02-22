<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5149090" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Jussie Smollett charged: CPD says 'Empire' actor staged attack, surrendered without incident (1 of 3)

Jussie Smollett charged: 'I hope the truth about what happened receives the same attention the hoax did', CPD supt. says

Jussie Smollett, who is charged with filing a false police report, surrendered to Chicago police early Thursday. CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson spoke at a press conference later that morning.