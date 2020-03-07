Former 'Empire' actor Jussie Smollett's attempt to throw out new charges rejected by Illinois court

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5964295" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Actor Jussie Smollett pleaded 'not guilty' Monday to new charges for allegedly lying about an attack in Streeterville last year.

CHICAGO -- Former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett has lost his bid to have the Illinois Supreme Court throw out the new charges against him and remove the special prosecutor that filed them.Smollett's lawyers argued in an emergency petition that Cook County Circuit Judge Michael Toomin overstepped his authority and misinterpreted the law when he ordered the appointment of a special prosecutor.The court on Friday rejected the arguments without explaining the decision.Smollett is accused of staging a racist, homophobic attack against himself last year in Chicago and falsely reporting to police that the phony attack was real.