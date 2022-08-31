WATCH LIVE

Feds cite efforts to 'obstruct' probe of classified documents found at Trump's Florida estate

17 minutes ago
The Justice Department is set to respond to the Trump legal team's request for a special master to review the documents seized during an FBI search of Mar-a-Lago this month.

WASHINGTON -- The Justice Department says it has uncovered efforts to obstruct its investigation into the discovery of classified records at former President Donald Trump's Florida estate.

The assertion was made in a court filing Tuesday night that lays out the most detailed chronology to date of interactions between Justice Department officials and Trump representatives over the presence of the documents at Mar-a-Lago.

In the filing, the Justice Department says FBI agents "uncovered multiple sources of evidence" indicating that Trump and his representatives had failed to fully comply with a subpoena to turn over classified records and that additional classified documents remained at Mar-a-Lago.

