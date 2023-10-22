Injured Bears QB Justin Fields out; backup Tyson Bagent to start against Raiders

CHICAGO -- Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders because of the dislocated thumb in his right hand.

Fields, 24, was classified as doubtful on Monday by coach Matt Eberflus and did not practice during the week. Rookie backup Tyson Bagent will start against Las Vegas, becoming just the fourth Division II QB to start an NFL game in the past 20 years.

The Bears said they were waiting until the end of the week to make a determination on the next steps with Fields. Coach Matt Eberflus noted earlier in the week that the swelling in Fields' thumb had gone down and the team remains optimistic about the quarterback's prognosis beyond Week 7.

"He's improving," Eberflus said. "The mobility's getting better, the swelling went down, the grip strength is better. It's trending in the right direction. He'll be week to week and we'll know more Monday."

The Bears do not plan to place Fields on injured reserve. Eberflus said that Fields is not on the path toward having surgery, though he did not completely rule out the possibility at a later date.

Fields will not go through any pregame throwing at Soldier Field on Sunday but has worked on conditioning throughout the week. Eberflus said Fields' "grip strength" is not to the level where he can throw just yet and believes giving the quarterback more time for improvement will benefit his rehabilitation.

"The grip strength is really where it is, the functionality of it," Eberflus said. "If we see more of that -- and it's obviously trending in the right direction, that's what it's done this week. That's where it's looking good."

Whenever Fields can play, the Bears expect him to regain his starting role.

"Yeah, obviously Justin's our starter and we're working him back in there," Eberflus said. "So we'll see where it goes and as he progresses we'll see where it is."

The Bears also ruled out Eddie Jackson (foot), Nate Davis (ankle), Terell Smith (illness) and Roschon Johnson (concussion).

Rookie right tackle Darnell Wright, who has started every game through six weeks, is listed as questionable with a shoulder injury despite practicing in full on Friday. Eberflus said he believed Wright would be able to play against the Raiders.

"I do feel that," Eberflus said. "Again, we'll assess it later today but today he looked like he was in a good spot."

BEARS PLAYER TO WATCH: QB Tyson Bagent. With Justin Fields dislocating his right thumb against Minnesota, Bagent figures to make his first career start. The undrafted rookie from Division II Shepherd University in West Virginia took over after Fields exited early in the third quarter. Bagent completed 10 of 14 passes for 83 yards with an interception in his debut. He also ran for a 1-yard TD, but committed two big turnovers. Bagent got strip-sacked by safety Josh Metellus, leading to a 42-yard touchdown return by Jordan Hicks that made it 19-6. And with the Bears trailing by six, he underthrew DJ Moore on a deep pass that Byron Murphy Jr. picked off with about two minutes remaining.

RAIDERS PLAYER TO WATCH: WR Davante Adams. The targets haven't been going his way recently - just five against the Patriots - and Adams has been vocal about being integral to the offense. Given he's one of the league's top two or three receivers, getting Adams the ball is key to the Raiders' success.

KEY MATCHUP: Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby against Bears rookie RT Darnell Wright. The Bears have allowed 25 sacks, and they're going against one of the top pass rushers. The 6-foot-6, 333-pound Wright - drafted 10th overall last spring - figures to have his hands full going against a two-time Pro Bowler. The 6-5, 255-pound Crosby has 5 1/2 sacks.

KEY INJURIES: Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo is out after hurting his back against New England. The Raiders reportedly will turn to 15-year veteran Brian Hoyer over rookie Aidan O'Connell. Also, Las Vegas CB Nate Hobbs has missed the past three games. ... Bears RG Nate Davis (high ankle sprain) will not play after leaving last week's game. ... CB Terell Smith (mononucleosis) is out. ... S Eddie Jackson (foot) exited last week's game.

SERIES NOTES: Fields threw his first career touchdown pass the last time these teams met.

STATS AND STUFF: Raiders RB Josh Jacobs, who led the league in rushing last season, has not gained at least 100 yards on the ground in his past 11 games. His last such game was a 144-yard effort against the Los Angeles Chargers on Dec. 4. Jacobs averaged 4.9 yards per carry last season, but is at 2.9 this year. ... CB Amik Robertson has allowed a 13.4 opposing rating, the lowest among all NFL defenders with at least 10 targets. Robertson also had a sack against the Patriots. ... S Tre'von Moehrig has interceptions in two of his past three games. ... The Raiders' defense is tied with the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers for tops in the league with 14 plays allowed of 20 yards or more. ... K Daniel Carlson is one away from 25 made field goals of 50 or more yards. If he makes one in Chicago, Carlson would join Baltimore's Justin Tucker as the only players to hit that mark in their first 85 games. Tucker had 28. ... The Bears have lost 15 of 16 games. They dropped 14 in a row before winning at Washington two weeks ago. ... Chicago has lost 10 in a row at Soldier Field since a Week 3 victory over Houston last season. The team is 0-3 at home this year. ... Only two teams have allowed more sacks than Chicago: Washington (34) and the New York Giants (33). ... Moore had 51 yards receiving against Minnesota after going for a career-best 230 the previous week.

FANTASY TIP: Adams has been a thorn in the Bears' side. In 16 games against Chicago, he has 81 catches for 1,024 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.