Juvenile charged for threatening Plainfield Central High School shooting

PLAINFIELD, Ill. -- A juvenile was arrested Monday for allegedly threatening a school shooting in southwest suburban Plainfield.

Officers were alerted to the threat of a school shooting just before 9 a.m. at Plainfield Central High School, 24120 Fort Beggs Dr., Plainfield police said. A subsequent investigation led officers to the source of the threat, a juvenile who said they made the statements "as a joke."

The juvenile was arrested, charged with felony disorderly conduct and taken to the River Valley Juvenile Justice Center to await a custody hearing, police said. They were not in possession of any weapons when they were found.

The age and gender of the juvenile was not made available by police.

Plainfield Central High School is expected to continue with classes as scheduled Tuesday, police said.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
plainfieldjuvenile crimethreat
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Girl, 14, sexually assaulted on way to school in Burbank
1 in custody after Oak Brook hotel housekeeper sexually assaulted
President Trump fires John Bolton, says they 'disagreed strongly'
Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church sold for $2.5M
Ill. conducts surveys on crime against LGBTQ individuals
Indiana woman says tattoo led to arrest for drug deal she wasn't at
Parents refusing son battling leukemia treatment denied custody
Show More
Sea turtle recovering after being found with 3-foot spear in its neck
Michael Jordan to donate $1M to Hurricane Dorian relief
Show choir to count as PE credit
The complicated evolution of Dennis Rodman
Garrett Popcorn selling 70 cent bags to celebrate anniversary
More TOP STORIES News