Juvenile charged for threatening Plainfield Central High School shooting

PLAINFIELD, Ill. -- A juvenile was arrested Monday for allegedly threatening a school shooting in southwest suburban Plainfield.Officers were alerted to the threat of a school shooting just before 9 a.m. at Plainfield Central High School, 24120 Fort Beggs Dr., Plainfield police said. A subsequent investigation led officers to the source of the threat, a juvenile who said they made the statements "as a joke."The juvenile was arrested, charged with felony disorderly conduct and taken to the River Valley Juvenile Justice Center to await a custody hearing, police said. They were not in possession of any weapons when they were found.The age and gender of the juvenile was not made available by police.Plainfield Central High School is expected to continue with classes as scheduled Tuesday, police said.