Search for missing police dog continues in Northwest Indiana

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. -- LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WLS) -- The search for a missing police dog continues.

Residents in Northwest Indiana are being asked to keep an eye out for Dax, a Dutch Shepherd wearing a "Sheriff K9" collar.

The Schererville Police Department posted on social media that a Lake County Sheriff's Department K-9 got away from its handler Saturday night and hasn't been seen since.



He was last seen near White Hawk Country Club just south of the Pine Island subdivision, according to the post.

Police ask anyone who sees Dax to call 911. They are also asking people not to chase him if he is seen, because he will run away.
