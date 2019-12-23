Kane County man extradited back to Illinois to face sex assault charges

KANE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A Kane County man will be extradited to Illinois to face sex assault charges.

Police say 40-year-old Samuel Helland assaulted a woman inside his St. Charles home in July 2018. The woman told police she met Helland through an internet dating service.

Police said Helland left the area during the course of their investigation, and a $250,000 arrest warrant was issued. The Kane County Sheriff's Department and US Marshals were able to track Helland to New York State, where he was arrested on Dec. 19.

He will be extradited back to Illinois, but it is not clear when that extradition will take place. He could face trial for the sex assault charges in 2020.
