Kane County corrections officer accused of sexually assaulting inmate

A Kane County corrections officer has been charged with sexual assault after prosecutors said he engaged in sexual activity with an inmate.On June 23, the Kane County State's Attorney Joe McMahon said John Johnson, 52, sexually assaulted the victim, who was in custody in the Kane County Jail at the time.The incident was reported to sheriff's officials on June 25, Kane County Sheriff Donald Kramer said. Johnson was placed on administrative leave when he reported to work on June 26.Sheriff Kramer then asked the Kane County Major Crimes Task Force to investigate.A judge issued a warrant for Johnson's arrest on Friday and set his bail at $150,000. Johnson surrendered to authorities on Friday night.Johnson has been charged with criminal sexual assault, custodial sexual misconduct and two counts of official misconduct. He appeared in court Saturday morning and his next court appearance is scheduled for July 26.Johnson has worked as a Kane County corrections officer since February 2004.