1 killed in Blackberry Township crash in Kane County: sheriff's office

Police said one of the vehicles crossed the center line and hit the other, resulting in that person's death.

KANE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- One person has died after a crash in Kane County Monday morning, sheriff's office officials said.

Deputies responded about 7:15 a.m. to Keslinger Road, west of Thryselius Drive, in unincorporated Blackberry Township for a crash with serious injuries.

Kane County Sheriff's Office officials said the driver of a tan 2003 Honda HR-V was traveling west on Keslinger, and, for an unknown reason, crossed the center line into eastbound traffic, hitting a gray 2021 Honda Civic, which was driving east on Keslinger.

The driver of the Civic was taken to Delnor hospital with life threatening injuries and later died, police said.

The driver of the HR-V was taken to Delnor with non-life threatening injuries.

The person killed has not yet been publicly identified.

The sheriff's office said no Kaneland students were involved in the crash.

Keslinger was closed from Schneider Road to Route 47 during the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 630-444-1103.