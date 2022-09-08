Kane County man airlifted after crashing car into horse

KANE COUNTY, Ill. -- A man was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries after crashing a vehicle into a horse, killing the animal early Thursday near Elgin.

The driver hit the horse around 12:30 a.m. and left the road near Illinois Route 47 and Rohrsen Road, the Kane County sheriff's office said.

The driver, a 39-year-old from Hampshire, was taken to Lutheran General Hospital.

The owner of the horse told police he thought the animal was suffering from a medical issue and had broken out of the stable prior to the crash.

