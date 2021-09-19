Elgin man charged in Kane County hit-and-run that injured 72-year-old motorcyclist

KANE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A suspect is now charged with thisA jeep rear-ended a motorcycle at Illinois Route 25 and Gilbert Street Monday, seriously injuring a 72-year-old biker.Security video from a business across the street shows the maroon Jeep plow into a 2020 3-wheeler Harley Davidson with the 72-year-old man on board, as if he wasn't even there.Police have not named the victim, who was transported to Saint Joseph Hospital in Elgin with life-threatening injuries.A tip led detectives to 47-year-old Ruben Campuzano, of Elgin.They say he admits he hit the motorcycle and drove off because he didn't have a valid driver's license.In 25 years with the Kane County Sheriff's Department, Undersheriff Patrick Gengler said he has never seen a hit-and-run as brazen as this.Campuzano was charged with failure to report an injury accident, aggravated reckless driving, and driving while license suspended.