Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain spends night in jail to examine prisoners' complaints

The sheriff of Kane County wanted to know if complaints from prisoners about the jail are valid, so he spent the night in a cell to find out for himself.

The Daily Herald reports Sheriff Ron Hain got the standard blanket and a mattress, with a built-in pillow, and a bag of toiletries. He also wore the same orange clothing.

"I asked to be placed in what's commonly referred to as one of the coldest cells in the facility so that I could measure that," Hain said. "After eating lunch today in the facility, I can say that the lunch is edible. I didn't mind it whatsoever."

The sheriff said he can only find out about jail conditions by experiencing them, so he plans to do a night behind bars regularly.
