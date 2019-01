The sheriff of Kane County wanted to know if complaints from prisoners about the jail are valid, so he spent the night in a cell to find out for himself. The Daily Herald reports Sheriff Ron Hain got the standard blanket and a mattress, with a built-in pillow, and a bag of toiletries. He also wore the same orange clothing."I asked to be placed in what's commonly referred to as one of the coldest cells in the facility so that I could measure that," Hain said. "After eating lunch today in the facility, I can say that the lunch is edible. I didn't mind it whatsoever."The sheriff said he can only find out about jail conditions by experiencing them, so he plans to do a night behind bars regularly.