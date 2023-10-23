Kane County deputy critically injured in head-on crash

Chopper 7 flies above Illinois Route 47 after a Kane County deputy was critically injured in a head-on crash.

HAMPSHIRE TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WLS) -- A Kane County sheriff's deputy was critically injured in a head-on crash in Hampshire Township Monday morning, the sheriff's office said.

The on-duty deputy was in a squad car heading south on Illinois Route 47 when it was struck head-on by a Dodge Ram pickup truck that was towing a trailer, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said the pickup truck was initially heading north on Illinois Route 47 when it stopped and the came into oncoming traffic, hitting the sheriff's deputy's squad car.

The deputy was transported by helicopter to Good Samaritan Hospital in critical condition, the sheriff's office said.

Three people were inside the Dodge pickup truck at the time of the crash and at least one of them was transported to Ascension St. Joseph Hospital for treatment.

Illinois State Police are investigating the crash.