Jeremiah Wilson, Jr., 8

Police are investigating the death of an 8-year-old boy in Kankakee.The Kankakee County Coroner confirmed Jeremiah Wilson, Jr., died Sunday of a gunshot wound.Police were called to the 900-block of East Chestnut Street at 1 p.m. Wilson was transported to Riverside Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 3 p.m.The coroner is trying to determine if Jeremiah Wilson shot himself or if someone shot him.No further information was available. Police are investigating.