Kankakee police investigating 3 bodies found in home, mayor says

KANKAKEE, Ill. (WLS) -- Police are investigating three people found dead in a home in Kankakee Wednesday afternoon, city officials said.The mayor's office confirmed that three "victims" were found dead in a house in the 600-block of West Merchant Street Wednesday afternoon.The officials did not give any specifics about the victims, including how they may have died, their ages and their genders. It was not clear if or how the victims knew each other or if they were related.An investigation by police is ongoing, the mayor's office said.