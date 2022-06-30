death investigation

Kankakee police investigating 3 bodies found in home, mayor says

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
KANKAKEE, Ill. (WLS) -- Police are investigating three people found dead in a home in Kankakee Wednesday afternoon, city officials said.

The mayor's office confirmed that three "victims" were found dead in a house in the 600-block of West Merchant Street Wednesday afternoon.


The officials did not give any specifics about the victims, including how they may have died, their ages and their genders. It was not clear if or how the victims knew each other or if they were related.

An investigation by police is ongoing, the mayor's office said.


This is a breaking news story. Check back with ABC7Chicago.com and ABC7 Eyewitness News for updates.

