Search underway for 2 after boat goes over dam on Kankakee River

KANKAKEE, Ill. (WLS) -- Authorities are searching for two people believed to be in a boat that went over a dam on the Kankakee River Thursday afternoon.Kankakee Fire Chief Damon Schuldt said the boat has been recovered from the water a short distance from the dam. He said there is a credible evidence that two people were in the boat.Several other agencies are assisting in the search, which Schuldt said will likely be a recovery now.Crews will continue searching until dark and will plan to return in the morning if necessary, Schuldt said.