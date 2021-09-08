face mask

Kankakee Christian school loses state recognition over face mask, COVID policy

Kankakee school can no longer participate in events with Illinois Elementary School Association, Illinois High School Association
EMBED <>More Videos

Kankakee school loses state recognition over face mask, COVID policy

KANKAKEE, Ill. -- A Christian school in northeastern Illinois that declined to enforce a mask mandate has lost state recognition but will seek accreditation in other ways, a newspaper reported.

Kankakee Trinity Academy, a pre-K-12 school in Kankakee, can't participate in events affiliated with the Illinois Elementary School Association or Illinois High School Association. It also will lose access to state aid for certain programs, though officials said it didn't add up to much.

The school opened in 1981 and has 350 students, the Daily Journal reported.

RELATED: Illinois school mask mandate: 3 suburban schools lose recognition over rules for face masks

"It's been a blessing for us to be recognized (by the state) for 40 years," Principal Brad Prairie said. "We are appreciative of that."

Kankakee Trinity will seek accreditation from the Association of Christian Schools International.

"Full accreditation with ACSI means that your child will have access to any college or university throughout the world," a school letter to parents said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationkankakeeface maskcoronaviruscoronavirus illinoiscoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
FACE MASK
Pediatric COVID hospitalizations spiked during late summer
Large-scale international study finds masks reduce COVID spread
650 students, staff at NW Indiana school district in quarantine
Florida to withhold school board members' salaries over mask mandates
TOP STORIES
NWS considering Minooka-area tornado touchdown
Chicago woman makes fake bomb threat after missing flight out of FL
Acapulco earthquake kills at least 1 in Mexico
Texas Gov. Abbott says the state will eliminate rape
Meet the full celebrity cast of 'Dancing with the Stars' season 30
Video: Car weaves through bicyclists during 'Bike the Drive'
Man shot CTA bus driver in jaw after being told to leave: Prosecutors
Show More
Man claimed to be victim in Tesla crash, proved wrong by car's camera
Rogers Park residents honor drowning victim, push for life rings
Boy, 4, killed in Woodlawn shooting was visiting from AL
Chicago Weather: Sunny, breezy Wednesday
Trial of 20 men accused in 2015 Paris attacks to begin
More TOP STORIES News