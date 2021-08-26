Kanye West Chicago listening party will not require proof of COVID vaccination

Kanye West new name?

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Soldier Field has been transforming this week for Thursday's Kanye West listening party.No proof of COVID vaccination is required for Thursday night's show, which will be a "listening experience" for the Chicago native's new album "Donda," named for West's mother.The rapper and producer's outdoor event will accommodate nearly 40,000 people, and vaccines will reportedly be offered at one of the gates.Chopper7HD flew over the stadium on Tuesday for a look at the setup, which includes a reconstruction of West's childhood home.Soldier Field and the city teamed up to offer more than 1,500 vaccinations for people who have not gotten their shot yet, and they'll assist with setting up a second dose at a later date,The vaccines will be available at Gate 8 at the southeast corner of the stadium.Tickets to the concert went on sale last Friday, and the event is set to start at 9 p.m., but West is known to be late.West also made news Tuesday when he filed court documents to legally change his name. The Los Angeles Superior Court filing says the 44-year-old wants to get rid of his full name - Kanye Omari West - in favor of just his longtime two-letter nickname, Ye, with no middle name or last name.