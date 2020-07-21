Kanye West 2020: Chicago native applies to appear on Illinois' presidential ballot

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago native Kanye West tried to get on the presidential ballot in Illinois hours after missing the filing deadline in South Carolina.
The rapper's representatives filed the paperwork at Illinois' Board of Elections at 4:56 p.m. Monday, just four minutes before the deadline.
West needs 2,500 signatures of registered Illinois voters. Beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday, voters can inspect the petitions and rule a challenge to his voter list. The objection period lasts through 5 p.m. on Monday, July 27.
RELATED: 'Everybody that has a baby gets a million dollars,' Kanye says
West said Sunday before a crowd of several hundred in North Charleston, South Carolina, that Harriet Tubman "never actually freed the slaves, she just had them work for other white people," comments that drew shouts of opposition from some in the crowd.
Despite Sunday's event, West failed to qualify as a candidate for the South Carolina ballot. According to State Election Commission spokesman Chris Whitmire, neither West nor a campaign representative handed in 10,000 signatures by noon Monday, as required by state law to appear as a petition candidate
West, who is married to reality television star Kim Kardashian West, initially announced his candidacy on July 4.
