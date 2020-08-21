Kanye West 2020: Chicago rapper will not be on Illinois' presidential ballot

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago native Kanye West will not be on the Illinois presidential ballot this November, the Illinois State Board of Elections confirmed Friday.
The state board of elections previously said the rapper is facing several objections against his candidacy.
Staff for the Wisconsin Elections Commission recommended Tuesday that rapper Kanye West be kept off the battleground state's presidential ballot in November because he missed a deadline to submit nomination papers.
West tried to get on the presidential ballot in Illinois hours after missing the filing deadline in South Carolina.
West needs 2,500 signatures of registered Illinois voters. But ISBE documents show West is 1,200 signatures short of that.
In front of a crowd of several hundred in North Charleston, South Carolina, last month, West said Harriet Tubman "never actually freed the slaves, she just had them work for other white people," comments that drew shouts of opposition from some in the crowd.
West, who is married to reality television star Kim Kardashian West, initially announced his candidacy on July 4.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
