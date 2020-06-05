70-year-old woman mauled to death by dog in Country Club Hills

Police cars

(Shutterstock)

CHICAGO -- An elderly suburban Chicago woman has been fatally mauled by a dog, authorities said.

Kati Amos, 70, was attacked by a dog about 10:35 a.m. Wednesday in south suburban Country Club Hills, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

An autopsy found she died of her injuries, and her death was ruled an accident, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Additional details about the attack and the type of dog were not available.

Another suburban Chicago woman who had recently adopted a French bulldog that was bred to fight was fatally mauled by that dog, a coroner said.

A friend found Lisa Urso, 52, unresponsive on the patio behind her Ingleside, Illinois, home on May 9. Investigators determined she had been attacked by the French bulldog. Lake County Coroner Dr. Howard Cooper said Urso had recently adopted the dog.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagocountry club hillsdog attackwoman killed
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'We want justice:' Family of mother killed during CPD chase demands answers
2.5M new US jobs added in May, defying economists' expectations
Illinois schools can reopen for summer school
Restaurant patios reopen as part of Phase 3
Breonna Taylor: Here's where her case stands
WHO advises wider use of face masks in coronavirus hotspots
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Show More
Man facing hate crime charge after incident in Jewel-Osco parking lot
Exclusive look inside $140M renovation of old Cook County Hospital
Witness says George Floyd didn't resist arrest: 'He's a gentle giant'
Albany Park fire injures woman, child
More help coming for Chicago businesses
More TOP STORIES News