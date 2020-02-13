kanye west

Kanye West announces Sunday Service Experience during NBA All-Star weekend

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Kanye West is bringing Sunday Service back to his hometown.

The Chicago-born rapper announced on his Twitter page Wednesday that he will be holding the experience this Sunday, February 16 at 2 p.m. in Chicago.



The Sunday Service Experience is what West calls his Christian-based gospel performances.

Unfortunately if you weren't quick enough to snag a ticket by now, you won't be attending because the event is already sold out.

Sunday Service will be held at Credit Union 1 Arena at UIC during the NBA All-Star weekend.

