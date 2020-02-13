Kanye West announces Sunday Service Experience during NBA All-Star weekend

The Chicago-born rapper announced on his Twitter page Wednesday that he will be holding the experience this Sunday, February 16 at 2 p.m. in Chicago.
Sunday Service Experience— ye (@kanyewest) February 12, 2020
Credit Union 1 Arena, Chicago
Sunday February 16th 2pmhttps://t.co/yI8zxMASmh
The Sunday Service Experience is what West calls his Christian-based gospel performances.
RELATED: Kanye West's 'Sunday Service' brings gospel, Chance the Rapper to Chicago's Northerly Island
Unfortunately if you weren't quick enough to snag a ticket by now, you won't be attending because the event is already sold out.
Sunday Service will be held at Credit Union 1 Arena at UIC during the NBA All-Star weekend.
RELATED: NBA All-Star Game: Everything you need to know about the 2020 showcase weekend in Chicago, new game format