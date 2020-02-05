Arts & Entertainment

Keanon Kyles, former ABC 7 Chicago janitor, returns to city in new theater production

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Viewers might remember him as the singing janitor, Keanon Kyles is back in Chicago.

And he's part of a new theater production.

Kyles used to work at ABC 7 Chicago as a janitor. Now he's following his dream on-stage at the Chicago Opera Theater.

The show is called "Freedom Riders," and opening night is already sold out.

Kyles visited ABC 7 Chicago with Lidiya Yankovskaya, the production's music director.

Since he left the station, Kyles said he's had music contracts with Chicago Opera Theater, the Lyric Opera of Chicago, Chicago Symphony Orchestra and more.

"It's been so stirring. It has allowed me to learn a lot about myself and learn about me as an artist," he said. "It's been fun; there's been ups and downs."

The show takes place in New Orleans during the Civil Rights movement in the 1960s. The protagonist joins the Freedom Riders.

Yankovskaya said it's inspiring; a woman is willing to stand up for what she believes in.

"Freedom Riders" debuts Saturday at the Studebaker Theater. Tickets are available at chicagooperatheater.org.
