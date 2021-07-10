The Kedzie Center Chicago holds annual fundraiser to help the community

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Kedzie Center, a community-funded mental health center in Chicago's North Side Irving Park neighborhood is holding its annual fundraiser.
The virtual event, called "Reclaiming Our Future," will include a silent auction and feature award-winning author Ruth Behar.
The Kedzie Center is hoping this year's event will allow them to provide more resources and services to adults and children struggling with mental health and grief from the COVID pandemic.
The fundraiser is happening from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday on Zoom. Click here to register.
