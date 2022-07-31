Chicago 911 dispatcher who helped save officer's life resigns

In his resignation note, Keith Thornton mentioned he quit because he felt he and his colleagues were being neglected.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The 911 dispatcher credited with helping to save the life of Chicago Police Officer Carlos Yanez Jr. has now left the job.

Keith Thornton dispatched his last call after four years with Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications.

The West Side native gained popularity on the night Officer Ella French was killed. He was able to guide officers to the nearest hospital and give officers on the scene a description of the offenders.

ABC7 reached out to the Office of Emergency Management and Communications and Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office. Both refused to comment.