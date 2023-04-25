Debris from Kennedy Kennedy Expressway crash falls on Metra tracks

Metra UP North and UP Northwest line train service was disrupted Tuesday morning after a Kennedy Expressway crash.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A crash on the Kennedy Expressway caused some disruption to nearby Metra lines Tuesday morning.

A crash involving a semi-truck and another car occurred in the outbound lanes of the Kennedy Expressway just past Division Street.

Debris from the crash ended up on nearby Metra tracks, which are used by the Metra Union Pacific North and Union Pacific Northwest lines.

Metra said trains on those lines will not run past Clybourn until they can assess the tracks.Shortly after 5:15 a.m., Metra said the tracks were assessed and trains can continue to move through.

