Kennedy Expressway inbound lanes blocked near Jackson after pedestrian struck on outbound Dan Ryan: ISP

CHICAGO -- A person was hit by a vehicle Thursday on the Kennedy Expressway in downtown.The person was struck about 8:30 p.m. in the inbound lanes of the Kennedy near Jackson Boulevard, Illinois State Police said.State police said the person struck was a pedestrian who jumped over the concrete median. They said he was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.All inbound lanes but one were closed on the Kennedy as crews responded to the scene, and major delays are expected, state police said. Only the right land and right shoulder are open.