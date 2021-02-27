Traffic

Montrose bridge work snarls traffic, Outbound Kennedy Expy. reduced to 1 lane this weekend

CHICAGO -- Traffic on the outbound Kennedy Expressway was snarled Saturday as the highway remains reduced to one lane through the weekend while crews remove the last parts of the Montrose Avenue bridge for reconstruction.

It was cut to a single lane Friday night starting at Diversey Avenue, with all traffic routed to express lanes by midnight, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.



Outbound Kennedy traffic will continue to the outbound Edens Expressway and won't be able to exit until Foster Avenue. The ramp to Wilson Avenue will also be closed.

All lanes and ramps will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, March 1.

Other ramp closures on the outbound Kennedy will include:

Entrance ramps at: Armitage, Fullerton/Western, California and Kimball avenues, Addison Street and Irving Park.
Exit ramps at: Diversey, Kedzie/Belmont, Kimball avenues, Addison Street, Pulaski/Irving Park roads, Kostner and Montrose.

Pedestrians accessing the CTA Blue Line station at Montrose can expect intermittent 15-minute sidewalk closures between 1 a.m. Saturday and noon Sunday.

The construction was initially scheduled for Jan. 29, but was postponed for inclement weather, according to IDOT.

The removal and replacement of the Montrose bridge was divided into three parts, with the first section removed in January and the third section planned for removal in the early spring.

Bridge improvements, which include new pavement and improved lighting, are expected to be completed this summer.

Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficchicagouptownravenswoodlakeviewchicagocarsconstructionhighwaysbridgedrivingdemolition
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman arrested for Northwest Side carjacking with boy still inside vehicle
IL reports 1,780 new coronavirus cases, 34 deaths
House passes $1.9T COVID relief bill on near party-line vote
Arrest warrant secured for MIT grad student in Yale killing of Chicago man
Principal fixes insecure student's haircut to get him back to class
Why French bulldogs are such frequent targets for thieves
FDA approves device to help protect athletes from traumatic brain injury
Show More
Photographer captured life inside Near West Side military school
Morton Salt building approved to become music venue: City Council
'Gorilla Glue girl' has message for Black women about 'hair love'
5 former USPS employees charged in scheme to steal credit cards from mail
GOP lawmaker's husband's truck seen with militia group decal near Capitol on Jan. 6
More TOP STORIES News