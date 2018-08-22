EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=4032695" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Kenneth Williams was found guity of first degree murder and aggrevated battery in the death of Hadiya Pendleton.

Williams lowered his head upon hearing the verdict.

One of the men on trial for the 2013 murder of 15-year-old Hadiya Pendleton was found guilty.Kenneth Williams was found guilty of first degree murder of Pendleton and guilty of aggravated battery to Pendleton's friends, Sebastian Moore and Lawrence Sellers, who were injured in the shooting.Williams and Mickiael Ward were accused of shooting into a group of teens at Harsh Park in Chicago's Kenwood neighborhood in January 2013, killing Pendleton just days after she and her high school marching band performed at former President Barack Obama's second inauguration.Williams and Ward, who were both 18 at the time, are being tried together but with two separate juries at the Cook County Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Chicago. Closing arguments were presented to Williams' jury on Wednesday and will be presented to Ward's jury on Thursday.The Williams jury began deliberating Wednesday afternoon and reached a verdict within about 2.5 hours. The result was not immediately announced because the Ward trial was ongoing.Prior to closing arguments Wednesday, Williams' legal team called a single witness, a professor of urban studies who testified that some young people participate in gang rap videos but are not gang members.After that testimony, the judge asked Williams if he wished to testify in his own defense. Williams declined.In closing arguments, prosecutors told jurors to consider consistency in the evidence that Williams was the driver in the fatal shooting as Ward thought he was firing on rival gang members.In the defense's closing argument, Williams' attorney told the jury that nothing conclusively tied Williams to the high-profile murder.